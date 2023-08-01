Retail investors blow the lid off Tupperware
Stock has rocketed more than eightfold even though the company has warned of bankruptcy
02 August 2023 - 14:52
Tupperware Brands has been warning for months that it may go bust, but that isn’t keeping retail investors from powering an eye-popping rally reminiscent of the pandemic-era meme stock craze.
The iconic food-storage container company has soared 768% over the past two weeks as investors pile into the stock, dinging short sellers and sparking excitement across retail trader platforms. ..
