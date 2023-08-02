Renewable energy groups urge EU to curb solar waste
Europe generates record solar power this summer, but coal-dependent countries hinder investment in clean energy
02 August 2023 - 09:32
The EU should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups.
While Europe will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland and the Czech Republic can switch off solar plants during times of unexpectedly low demand, 17 organisations said in a letter Tuesday to European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson...
