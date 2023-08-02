Indian cricket woos Amazon and Google
Lukewarm response before media rights auction highlights struggle to make money
India’s cricket governing body is trying to lure global giants Amazon and Alphabet to bid in a media rights auction of its team’s games amid waning interest from firms who had recently competed fiercely for the wildly successful Indian Premier League (IPL).
The proposed starting date of the auction process for the media rights of the so-called bilateral series, played by the Indian team against other countries, for the next five years is postponed by at least two weeks as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reaches out to more firms to drum up interest in the property, according to people familiar with the matter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.