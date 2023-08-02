News

Eskom moves to stop grid hogging by emergency bidders

Access to network is based on the projects achieving specific targets by December 2023, utility says

02 August 2023 - 15:23 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom has imposed conditions to access the national grid on 1,850MW worth of projects that developers including Karpowership and Electricite de France SA have struggled to complete since they were awarded in March 2021.

The right to access the grid is “conditional based on the projects achieving certain milestones by December 2023”, Eskom said on Wednesday in a response to queries.

“This is in line with Eskom’s objective to have projects connect to the grid as soon as possible and to discourage capacity hogging.”

Grid access is in short supply in SA. There is insufficient transmission capacity, and in the wrong part of the country, for the swathe of renewable energy projects being erected in a race to alleviate load-shedding. In December, a government award for 3,200MW of wind energy failed because no grid connection was available.

Delays have beset the so-called emergency power tender in which Karpowership won the rights to develop 1,220MW of capacity. Acwa Power and TotalEnergies are among the companies that also hold stakes in groups trying to develop projects under the programme.

Bloomberg

