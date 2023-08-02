‘Complete isolation’ of Belarus is necessary, Poland urges
Poland has sent more troops to the border, in response to what it calls an airspace violation by Belarusian helicopters
02 August 2023 - 16:11
A senior Polish official called for the “complete isolation” of Belarus as Warsaw deployed more troops to the border, in response to what it called an airspace violation by Belarusian helicopters.
The move marks a sharp escalation in tension between Poland and its eastern neighbour after the Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group that staged an aborted mutiny, decamped to Belarus. Polish and Baltic authorities have increasingly warned of a mounting security threat, calling for measures to punish Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. ..
