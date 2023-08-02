Australia considers banning WeChat from government devices
Almost every social media giant appeared before Australia’s senate committee apart from WeChat owner Tencent, which submitted written answers
02 August 2023 - 12:54
Australia should consider extending a ban on TikTok from government devices to include WeChat, a panel of legislators have said, in the latest move from Canberra to crack down on potential influence linked to Beijing.
A Senate committee urged sweeping changes to Australia’s treatment of major tech firms in its final report released Tuesday. Among proposals are stricter transparency requirements on ownership and content moderation procedures of social media platforms, and potential fines or even bans if they fail to comply...
