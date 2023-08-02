Adani’s Ambuja expands cement operations
In a deal estimated at $606m, Ambuja Cements will acquire the majority stake in cement-maker Sanghi Industries
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s Ambuja Cements will buy a majority stake in Sanghi Industries as the tycoon’s ports-to-power conglomerate looks to expand cement operations across the South Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter.
The acquisition by Ambuja is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday, two of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Ambuja will probably buy out the owners of Sanghi, with the deal giving the company roughly 50-billion rupees ($606m) enterprise value, according to the people. Adani Group and Sanghi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.