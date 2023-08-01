Uber swings to a surprise profit
The results are evidence that the company is moving beyond its cash-burning start-up past
Uber Technologies has reported better-than-expected net income, boosted by record ridership volumes, offering evidence the ride-hailing giant is officially moving beyond its cash-burning start-up past and making progress on its profitability goals.
The company generated net income of $394m in the second quarter, far surpassing the loss of $49.2m analysts were expecting, thanks in large part to unrealised gains in equity investments. The company also generated its first-ever operating profit according to generally accepted accounting principles, of $326m, and recorded free cash flow of $1.14bn. The shares rose about 3.7% in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday...
