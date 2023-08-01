Tsunamis of trash put Bali’s vital tourism industry at risk
About 1,000 illegal open dump sites pollute the island’s waters and litter piles up on Bali’s shores and pavements
Over a six-week period this the northern hemisphere's spring, the Indonesian nongovernmental organisation Sungai Watch collected more than 40 tonnes of rubbish from Bali’s Jimbaran Bay — traditionally a bucket-list paradise known for its grilled seafood restaurants, surf break and idyllic Four Seasons Resort.
The magnitude surprised nobody on site. Tsunamis of trash like this have become a recurring issue: they wash over from neighbouring Java, the world’s most populous island, during monsoon season each year. But as tourism roars back post-pandemic, global awareness of the issue is soaring thanks to viral videos on social media and a flurry of news coverage. “When you have an entire coastline covered with plastic, it is a giant crisis,” says Gary Bencheghib, one of three France-born, Bali-raised siblings who founded Sungai Watch in 2020...
