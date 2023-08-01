Tesla wants $100m to build charging stations for trucks in US
The project would be a first-of-its-kind charging network in the US and would enable long-haul e-trucking from Texas to California
01 August 2023 - 16:16
Tesla is seeking almost $100m from the US to build nine electric semi-truck charging stations along a route from the southern border of Texas to northern California, according to emails seen by Bloomberg News.
The company proposed each be equipped with eight 750KW chargers for Tesla Semi vehicles and four chargers for trucks made by its competitors, its executives said in emails to the Texas department of transportation between May and early July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.