Coup in Niger will further damage Macron’s Africa strategy
Russia is now gaining clout in what has traditionally been part of France’s sphere of influence
01 August 2023 - 16:10
French foreign minister Catherine Colonna stood next to Niger’s president in the capital, Niamey, two weeks ago and trumpeted the country’s role as a key partner as she pledged fresh financial aid.
Today, Mohamed Bazoum is being held hostage by his own security guards after a coup, and France’s Africa strategy is in tatters as it struggles to convince nations in the Sahel region that the presence of a former colonial power can bring results. ..
