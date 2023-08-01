Chaos in Komatipoort as coal trucks clog and destroy roads
The town’s business chamber says it expects truck traffic to rise by more than than 1,000 trucks a day to 3,000 a day by the end of 2024
01 August 2023 - 11:26
An often impenetrable logjam of trucks laden with coal at SA’s crossing with Mozambique has brought chaos to a sleepy border town.
Elephants escaping from the nearby Kruger National Park often caused the biggest commotion in Komatipoort. These days residents check their CCTV cameras on their phones at braais on the weekend. The congestion created opportunities for criminals who saw drivers stranded in the queue for days on end as easy targets after nightfall. Robberies, theft and assaults spread from the highway to the town. Road accidents increased...
