BP denies overpaying for €6.8bn German offshore wind lease
CEO Bernard Looney anticipates a shortage of green power into the 2030s
01 August 2023 - 16:32
BP boss Bernard Looney rebuffed criticism that his company overpaid for offshore wind leases in Germany, saying a long-term shortage of green power in the region will make the project profitable.
“We have a huge demand for green electricity in the 2030s from our own businesses in Germany,” Looney said in an interview on Tuesday. BP is forecasting that its own need for power in the country will rise to between 5GW and 10GW and “there’s going to be a shortage of green electricity in the 2030s”...
