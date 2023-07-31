Botswana, SA seek funds for $230m minerals rail link

State-owned rail companies from Botswana and South Africa are seeking funding for a 3 billion pula ($230 million) railway line between the two countries to transport commodities including coal. Image: Bloomberg
State-owned rail companies from Botswana and South Africa are seeking funding for a $230m (R4bn) railway line between the two countries to transport commodities including coal.
The Mmamabula-Lephalale link will run 113km and have a capacity of 24-million tonnes a year. It will connect to existing routes to SA’s Richards Bay and the Maputo port in Mozambique — key export terminals for bulk minerals.
An expression of interest showed the project will also involve upgrades of existing facilities such as the multiple purpose terminal at Richards Bay to accommodate the increased volumes from Botswana. Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Railways will run it as a public-private partnership, with no financial contributions from the two governments.
Botswana has estimated coal resources of more than 200-billion tonnes, according to its government, but the industry has been hampered by the lack of rail export capacity. Its two coal mines have largely moved their output by truck to neighbouring countries. SA uses coal to produce about 80% of its electricity capacity, while Transnet is battling disruptions to its services because of damage to and theft of its rail infrastructure.
“The Mmamabula-Lephalale rail link will be operated as one seamless service with no stopovers at the SA-Botswana border,” according to the notice. “On completion, the rail link is expected to deliver significant socioeconomic benefits such as a shift from road to rail.”
Transnet Freight spokesperson Bonginkosi Mabaso said the project was not expected to face funding challenges, despite a global aversion to coal financing.
“This link is a regional integration initiative and there are also other commodities that will be transported in the line other than coal,” he said.
Botswana, SA seek funds for $230m minerals rail link
The Mmamabula-Lephalale link will connect to existing routes to Richards Bay and Maputo
Image: Bloomberg
State-owned rail companies from Botswana and South Africa are seeking funding for a $230m (R4bn) railway line between the two countries to transport commodities including coal.
The Mmamabula-Lephalale link will run 113km and have a capacity of 24-million tonnes a year. It will connect to existing routes to SA’s Richards Bay and the Maputo port in Mozambique — key export terminals for bulk minerals.
An expression of interest showed the project will also involve upgrades of existing facilities such as the multiple purpose terminal at Richards Bay to accommodate the increased volumes from Botswana. Transnet Freight Rail and Botswana Railways will run it as a public-private partnership, with no financial contributions from the two governments.
Botswana has estimated coal resources of more than 200-billion tonnes, according to its government, but the industry has been hampered by the lack of rail export capacity. Its two coal mines have largely moved their output by truck to neighbouring countries. SA uses coal to produce about 80% of its electricity capacity, while Transnet is battling disruptions to its services because of damage to and theft of its rail infrastructure.
“The Mmamabula-Lephalale rail link will be operated as one seamless service with no stopovers at the SA-Botswana border,” according to the notice. “On completion, the rail link is expected to deliver significant socioeconomic benefits such as a shift from road to rail.”
Transnet Freight spokesperson Bonginkosi Mabaso said the project was not expected to face funding challenges, despite a global aversion to coal financing.
“This link is a regional integration initiative and there are also other commodities that will be transported in the line other than coal,” he said.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Business and labour united on destruction at Transnet
Port of Rotterdam and Vopak vying for stake in SA hydrogen port, say sources
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
SA warned neighbours will turn to alternative transit links
EXCLUSIVE: Transnet turns to private sector to help make Durban port great again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.