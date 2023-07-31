Wildfire risk at maximum level for Spain
Temperatures soar in southern parts of the peninsula, with the world on track for its hottest July yet
31 July 2023 - 16:38
The focus of Europe’s heat is switching to Spain, with a high risk of wildfires in southern parts of the Iberian Peninsula.
Southern Spain is expected to exceed 40°C on Monday, with regions around Cordoba under alert for hot weather and the warnings spreading to the south coast on Tuesday. The wildfire risk in those areas is also at the maximum level, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. ..
