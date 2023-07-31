Psychedelic companies coming down off their high
Many may go bankrupt, and while some will merge with other distressed companies
Psychedelics companies aren’t living up to the hype, and are starting to consolidate as a flood of money into companies seeking to win regulatory approval of drugs such as LSD, psilocybin and ayahuasca dries up.
The psychedelics renaissance fuelled by Michael Pollan’s 2018 book How to Change Your Mind is still going strong, with pop culture references and underground use thriving. Legal change has set the stage for some growth: In the past few years, Oregon has set up a framework for a legal industry, and Colorado has decriminalised such drugs. Yet most psychedelics companies are trying to get them approved through clinical trials. So far there are no major breakthroughs, and stocks have suffered: The Advisorshares Psychedelics ETF is down about 53% from its 365-day high last August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.