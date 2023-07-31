Nigerian president orders probe of operations of central bank
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu reappointed Jim Obazee as CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria and made him the special investigator
31 July 2023 - 18:57
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, weeks after he suspended the nation’s central bank governor, appointed a special investigator to examine the monetary authority’s operations.
Tinubu reappointed Jim Obazee as CEO of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria and made him the special investigator, according to a letter signed by the president and dated July 28. ..
