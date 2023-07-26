In US heatwave, iced body bags are saving lives
As temperatures hit 48°C in Phoenix last Thursday, doctors at Valleywise Health Medical Center saw a patient whose internal temperature was at least 43°C — the maximum registered by its thermometers.
Needing to cool the patient down as quickly as possible, the emergency medical team turned to a technique they had designed and honed themselves: immersing the person in a body bag filled with ice. It worked. In less than half an hour, the patient’s temperature was down to about 39°C, low enough to move on to further treatment and observation. The next day, the medical team had to pull out a new body bag...
