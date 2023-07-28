Fight against Alzheimer’s is entering critical phase
31 July 2023 - 05:00
At long last, we now have a disease-modifying drug for Alzheimer’s. By the end of this year, we’ll likely have another.
But though these treatments can modestly slow the inexorable march of the disease, there is a clear need to treat patients earlier and to find other drugs that have a stronger effect. But how early is early enough? And what other drugs? New research out of a decades-long study offers some new ideas about both...
