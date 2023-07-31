DeSantis strategy shift fails as Trump strengthens hold on Republican Party
A poll shows 54% of likely GOP voters back Trump, compared to 17% for Florida governor DeSantis
31 July 2023 - 19:34
Floridagovernor Ron DeSantis called for ending China’s preferred trade status and suggested he’s open to replacing Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell as he unveiled a sweeping economic agenda in a speech on Monday aimed at resetting his underperforming presidential campaign.
DeSantis’s speech in early-voting New Hampshire comes as the governor seeks to reboot his campaign at the insistence of donors worried about a cash crunch and sliding poll numbers...
