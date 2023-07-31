Denmark may ban public burnings of Koran
The desecration of holy texts could have major security implications, the country’s foreign ministry says
31 July 2023 - 16:23
Denmark will explore possible legal grounds to block public burnings of the Koran as the Nordic country tries to defuse escalating tensions with Muslim nations. ’
The Danish government wants to intervene in situations where “other countries, cultures and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark”, the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Sunday. Desecration of holy texts “could also have major security implications”, it said...
