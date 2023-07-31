Amazon to double facilities for same-day US delivery
Executives are counting on the move to maintain the lead in the $1.4-trillion online shopping market
Amazon.com will double the number of US same-day delivery facilities in the “coming year”, the company announced on Monday, an investment executives are counting on to maintain Amazon’s lead in the $1.4-trillion online shopping market.
Speedy delivery remains an imperative for Amazon, and the company said more than half of orders placed by Prime subscribers in the 60 largest metropolitan areas during the most recent quarter arrived on the same or next day. Amazon also said that it has delivered more than 1.8-billion units to Prime members in the US with same-day or one-day delivery so far this year, up about fourfold from the same period in 2019...
