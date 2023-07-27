Intel back in the black thanks to AI push and PC revival
Share jumps after surprise profit
30 July 2023 - 17:41
Intel jumped after the beleaguered chipmaking pioneer declared an end to the personal computer (PC) slump and said the second half of 2023 will show that its long-awaited comeback is under way.
The outlook suggests Intel has turned a corner after sluggish demand for PC chips battered its business. CEO Pat Gelsinger said inventory of those components is now back to normal levels, prompting customers to resume orders. He expects a sustained recovery in the year’s final six months for that side of the business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.