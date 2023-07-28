Extreme heat renders parts of the world too hot to insure
Extreme temperatures are disrupting economic activity and life across the globe
30 July 2023 - 17:50
Soaring global temperatures may make large parts of the world “uninsurable”, according to Spain’s largest insurance firm.
Climate change “has the potential of changing the insurance business profoundly and making part of the world uninsurable”, Gonzalo Gortazar, CaixaBank’s CEO, said. “It’s not happening yet, but if we keep moving in that direction this is something we will have to face in due course.” ..
