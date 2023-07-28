Ben Bernanke named by Bank of England to lead review of its economic forecasting
30 July 2023 - 16:23
The Bank of England (BoE) has named former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke to lead a review into its economic forecasting, a move that appeared designed to defuse criticism that the UK central bank acted too slowly to contain inflation.
Bernanke led the US central bank through the global financial crisis until 2014 and will support an external probe into the BoE’s forecasting approach and monetary policymaking, the BoE said in a statement on when to stop hiking and start easing as inflation cools...
