Niger army ousts president, seizes power
All institutions have been suspended, parliament dissolved and a curfew imposed
28 July 2023 - 14:13
Soldiers in Niger seized control in the West African nation after the country’s president, Mohamed Bazoum, was detained by the presidential guard.
The security forces have “put an end to the regime” due to “the continuous degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance,” Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane said on state broadcaster Tele Sahel late on Wednesday. ..
