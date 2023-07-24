Abdourahamane Tiani declares himself new leader of Niger
But President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained and has not resigned, as African and Western powers condemn the coup
28 July 2023 - 16:10
Niger’s presidential guard chief Gen Abdourahamane Tiani named himself as the new leader of the country, two days after a coup that left President Mohamed Bazoum detained.
Bazoum has not resigned and African and Western powers have condemned the coup. But if it is ultimately successful it will create a belt of military-run countries that runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, and most are friendlier to Russia than they are to the West...
