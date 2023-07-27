US regulators unveil sweeping changes to bank capital rules
The new regulations could erase billions of dollars in excess capital stashed away over the past decade
US bank regulators have unveiled plans for their most comprehensive overhaul in capital rules in years, forcing large lenders to thicken their financial cushions to absorb unexpected losses.
The measures released on Thursday by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would boost the amount of capital that banks with at least $100bn in assets must hold by about 16%. The eight largest banks face about a 19% increase, with lenders between $100bn and $250bn in assets seeing as little as 5% more, according to agency officials. ..
