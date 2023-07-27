US GDP grows 2.4% in second quarter, blowing past estimates
27 July 2023 - 17:45
US economic growth unexpectedly picked up steam in the second quarter thanks to resilience among consumers and businesses in the face of high interest rates.
GDP rose at a 2.4% annualised rate after a 2% pace in the previous three months, the commerce department’s initial estimate showed on Thursday. Consumer spending increased at a 1.6% pace, more than forecast, after surging at the start of the year. ..
