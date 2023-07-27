Turkey wants to continue on a journey to join the EU
Finance minister says his country looks to the bloc as a source of inspiration for change
27 July 2023 - 15:39
Turkey wants to kick-start talks about joining the EU as the government seeks to attract more investment after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s revamp of his economic team upon his re-election in May.
“All we need is to allow us to continue on a journey that is so relevant in terms of wholesale transformation,” finance minister Mehmet Simsek said at a summit in Austria on Thursday. “We look up to EU as source of inspiration for change. That is the best alternative out there.”..
