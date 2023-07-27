Russia’s African summit shows waning influence
Putin’s attempt to strengthen ties with Africa backfires as leaders critique his role in escalating global food prices
President Vladimir Putin is hosting a summit with African leaders that’s intended to demonstrate Russia’s growing influence on the continent. Instead, it’s turning into a measure of the Kremlin’s diminishing power as his war in Ukraine drags on.
The two-day meeting that began Thursday in St Petersburg takes place amid criticism in Africa of the impact on global food prices of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and attacks on Ukrainian port facilities. In contrast to the first Russia-Africa summit in 2019 when Putin met 43 African heads of state, the Kremlin said 17 are due to attend this time. ..
