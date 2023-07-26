Port of Rotterdam and Vopak vying for stake in SA hydrogen port, say sources
The two Dutch firms are part of three consortiums that won the right to present proposals to Transnet to build the Boegoebaai Port, the people say
27 July 2023 - 08:33
Port of Rotterdam and Koninklijke Vopak have been asked to submit construction and funding plans for a R50bn port and associated rail links to ship commodities including hydrogen and its derivatives from northwest SA, people familiar with the talks said.
The two Dutch companies are part of three consortiums that on Tuesday won the right to present proposals to Transnet to build the Boegoebaai Port and related infrastructure, the people said, asking not to be identified as the consortium members haven’t been identified. ..
