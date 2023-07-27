Mauritius tourism booms with European influx
Escaping heatwaves and conflicts, tourists from Europe boost the island nation’s tourism revenue by 70%
27 July 2023 - 16:07
Mauritius has seen an influx of visitors from Europe seeking respite from summer heatwaves, protests and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Tourism revenue in the Indian Ocean island surged almost 70% to 35.8-billion rupees ($779m) in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2022, data published by the central bank last week showed. Receipts are forecast to rise 23% to 80-billion rupees for the full year, Harvesh Seegolam, the bank’s governor, said last month. ..
