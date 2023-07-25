Elon Musk ready to push financial frontiers
The billionaire has his work cut out, but has experience in fintech, having founded PayPal
Billionaire Elon Musk’s grand vision is to turn Twitter into a one-stop shop for financial services. It’s hardly the first time a tech giant has sought to muscle in on Jamie Dimon’s turf.
The landscape is filled with technology firms that aimed to do the same thing. Facebook spent years investing in a project called Libra that was supposed to revolutionise cross-border payments, but regulatory scrutiny forced it to abandon the project. Google planned a digital financial offering and even lined up 11 banks as partners for the launch before it suddenly nixed the entire plan. And Amazon.com considered offering accounts for consumers, but that project never became a reality. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.