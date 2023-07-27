ECB hikes deposit rate as expected
Central bank keeps its options open on the next move at its September meeting
27 July 2023 - 15:33
The European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by another quarter-point on Thursday while keeping options open for the next meeting as its unprecedented hiking campaign nears an end.
A ninth straight increase since last July brings the deposit rate to 3.75% — as economists expected. The lack of guidance for September’s decision means the ECB’s next move will depend on the strength of its conviction that inflation is headed back to the 2% goal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.