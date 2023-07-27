Barclays shares fall after bank cuts outlook for net interest margin
Banks around the world are facing rate hikes at varying paces, with many converting the increases into higher margins
27 July 2023 - 16:14
Barclays’ shares fell after the lender cut its guidance for net interest margin at its retail bank, a potential drag on earnings as rate rises come to an end.
The UK lender reduced the net interest margin outlook for its domestic unit for 2023 to 3.15%, down from 3.2%, reflecting customers chasing better yields to cope with higher rates “and further macroeconomic developments”...
