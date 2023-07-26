VW takes $700m Xpeng stake to win back China
German carmaker teams up with Chinese firm to make EVs in a bid to halt falling sales in its most important market
26 July 2023 - 17:10
Volkswagen plans to invest $700m in Xpeng and jointly develop electric vehicles (EVs) in China as the German automaker fights to halt a sales slide in its most important market.
VW will eventually hold a 4.99% stake in the Chinese company via a capital increase and is getting an observer board seat, it said on Wednesday. Its Audi premium brand will deepen ties with VW’s long-term partner SAIC Motor Corp. to also bolster its EV line-up...
