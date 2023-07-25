US charges Tottenham owner Joe Lewis with insider trading
UK billionaire allegedly gave material non-public information about several companies to friends, his personal pilots, assistants, and romantic partners
26 July 2023 - 14:55
British billionaire Joe Lewis, the owner of London football club Tottenham Hotspur, has been charged with insider trading in the US.
Federal prosecutors allege in an indictment in New York that the 86-year-old passed on inside information from companies in which he was a large investor to friends, including his personal pilots, assistants, and romantic partners. Lewis, the founder of investment firm Tavistock Group, faces more than a dozen charges, including securities fraud. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.