Telkom to partner with government to roll out broadband
Communications minister Gungubele says the government is not interested in selling its 40% stake
26 July 2023 - 15:17
Telkom and the SA government are in advanced talks to partner in rolling out broadband products even as buyers flock to bid for the company’s assets.
The partnership will involve Telkom’s businesses such as the Openserve fibre unit, the government’s Broadband Infraco and broadcast transmission services provider Sentech, communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele said. ..
