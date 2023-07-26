Suspended death sentence handed to former Communist Party official in China
Zhou Jiangyong was found guilty of corruption charges relating to $25m in bribes over the course of his career
26 July 2023 - 12:06
China has jailed the former Communist Party boss of Hangzhou, the eastern city that’s home to Ant Group and Alibaba Group, for life after finding that he took about $25m in bribes over his career.
Zhou Jiangyong was given a suspended death sentence on Tuesday on corruption charges, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. A court in Chuzhou, Anhui province, said Zhou helped individuals and firms secure rights to use land and contracts for projects...
