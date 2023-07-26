News

Rice hits three-year high after Indian export ban

The move comes amid concerns about El Niño, soaring European temperatures, and Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain export facilities

26 July 2023 - 14:38 Napat Kongsawad
A worker packs sacks of rice on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. Picture: AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
Rice prices in Asia jumped to the highest level in more than three years after top shipper India banned a hefty chunk of its exports, raising concerns about supplies of the food staple for people worldwide.

Thai white rice 5% broken, an Asian benchmark, soared to $572 a tonne, the most expensive level since April 2020, according to data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association. That is a 7% increase from two weeks ago. 

Rice is vital to the diets of billions in Asia and Africa, and a surge in prices would add to inflationary pressures and boost the import bills for buyers. 

India’s curbs, which apply to shipments of non-basmati white rice, are aimed at controlling domestic prices.

The move comes as concerns escalate about the impact on farm supplies of the El Niño weather pattern, soaring temperatures in Europe, and Russian attacks against Ukrainian grain export facilities.

The situation could deteriorate. Thailand, the second-biggest rice exporter, faces widespread drought conditions and has asked growers to reap only one crop this year. The country is also assessing the level of its reserves.

PODCAST: Russia and India’s agricultural policies add risks to global food prices

The rice export ban, combined with the non-renewal of the Black Sea Grain Deal, will likely change this constructive view of global food prices
Some food, including potatoes and eggs, up more than 5% in July

Overall the average cost of the household food basket rose 7% from R4,748.87 in July 2022 to R5,081.94 in July 2023
Price hikes put Nestlé, Danone on France’s inflation radar

Steep increases may put food makers under pressure to renegotiate with French retailers
