Nissan to invest up to €600m in Renault’s Ampere unit
Nissan’s investment may disappoint some Renault investors as analysts previously thought Nissan would commit €750m-€1bn to back Ampere
26 July 2023 - 10:58
Nissan has finalised plans to invest in Renault’s electric-vehicle (EV) venture Ampere, capping months of negotiations to rebalance the troubled automotive alliance.
The Japanese carmaker will invest as much as €600m in the business, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. Separately, the pair formalised a deal for Renault to reduce its ownership of Nissan to 15% by placing the rest of its current 43% shareholding in a French trust...
