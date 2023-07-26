Leadership shift looms in Cambodia after decades
Despite global criticism of a one-sided vote, Prime Minister Hun Sen hints at an imminent power handover to his son
26 July 2023 - 11:06
Prime Minister Hun Sen said it was “highly probable” that Cambodia would have a new leader after his ruling party won a landslide vote over the weekend critics described as neither free nor fair.
Hun Sen is widely expected to pass the reins over to his West Point-educated son, Hun Manet, after telling China’s Phoenix TV in a rare interview before the elections that the succession could take place “within three or four weeks”. ..
