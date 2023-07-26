Boeing returns to cash generation as jet deliveries surge
The company reports a $257m charge after indefinitely delaying the first crewed flight of its Starliner spaceship
26 July 2023 - 19:01
Boeing generated $2.58bn in free cash flow in the second quarter, far exceeding expectations as a flurry of jet deliveries and customer deposits helped overcome the financial strain from supplier glitches.
Analysts had expected the manufacturer to burn through almost $74m in cash after it grappled with output disruptions to its workhorse 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.