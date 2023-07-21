Amsterdam bans cruise ships to cut tourism and pollution
More than 1-million tourists per month are more than the city’s population
26 July 2023 - 05:00
Amsterdam has voted to ban cruise ships in an effort to cut back on the inflow of tourists and reduce pollution from the giant vessels.
The Dutch capital’s council voted last week to restrict the jumbo ships from docking in the city and aims to close its central cruise-ship terminal, according to a municipality spokesperson. The timeline and the details of implementation will be decided after consultations with various stakeholders, the spokesperson said...
