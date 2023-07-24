UBS to pay $387m Credit Suisse-tied Archegos fines
25 July 2023 - 09:47
UBS will pay a total of about $387m in fines related to misconduct by Credit Suisse in its dealings with Archegos Capital Management as the new owner of the collapsed Swiss rival starts picking up its legal tab.
In a consent order with the Federal Reserve, UBS agreed to pay $268.5m for “unsafe and unsound counterparty credit-risk management practices” at Credit Suisse, which UBS acquired in June. The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority fined the bank £87m ($112m), which it said was its largest penalty to date...
