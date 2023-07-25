Record-hot oceans crank extreme weather up further
Surface temperatures in June were the highest in 174 years, reducing the absorption of heat from the atmosphere
25 July 2023 - 17:49
Heat searing enough to knock out mobile phones. Wildfire smoke that turns the skies an apocalyptic orange. Flash floods submerging towns in upstate New York and Vermont.
This grim procession of recent disasters is being driven in part by climate change. But there is one particular facet of global warming that is providing potent fuel to make extreme weather even more intense: record-hot oceans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.