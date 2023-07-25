Ramokgopa attacks climate finance pact, saying Komati units should be restarted
However, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s description of Komati does not match its condition prior to its closure in 2022
25 July 2023 - 13:51
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa attacked the country’s groundbreaking $8.5bn climate finance pact with some of the world’s richest nations whereby it will close some coal-fired power plants and re-purpose them to produce renewable energy.
Ramokgopa told a meeting organised by Standard Bank that the closure of Eskom’s Komati Power Station, the first plant to be shuttered, was “an injustice that is unfolding at Komati in the name of the transition.”..
