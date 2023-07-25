IMF lifts global growth outlook, but warns risks linger
Risks have eased after the US averted a default and staved off a banking crisis
25 July 2023 - 17:55
The IMF raised its outlook for the world economy in 2023, estimating that risks have eased in recent months after the US averted a default and authorities staved off a banking crisis on both sides of the Atlantic.
Global GDP will expand 3% in 2023, the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday. While that’s still a slowdown from 3.5% growth in 2022, it is faster than its 2.8% projection in April. ..
