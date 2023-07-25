H&M sues Shein over claims of fashion design theft
Retailers go head to head in Hong Kong court
25 July 2023 - 10:06
Fast-fashion retailer Shein is being sued by rival Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) for copyright infringement in Hong Kong, where the litigation aimed at mitigating the threat posed by its Chinese rival has been under way since 2021.
Zoetop Business, the Hong Kong-based entity that previously owned Shein, is among the defendants, as is Shein, according to a writ of summons issued in July 2021. Stockholm-based H&M asked for unspecified damages and an injunction to stop Shein from infringing on its copyright and trademarks. ..
